Described by owners Andrew Mount-Early and Scot Elliot as a "small vintage coffee house", F'Coffi is situated on Baneswell Road in Newport centre.

The cafe offers a range of hot drinks, cakes, biscuits, other sweet snacks and baked potatoes.

Originally started up as a business by Mr Mount-Early and Mr Elliot, alongside their cousins Angharad and Jamie Kendrick, the aim was to create a relaxing and inviting space for friends, family and colleagues to meet, be it for a social coffee morning or for a casual meeting.

F'Coffi offers a variety of hot drinks and sweet snacks (Image: Andrew Mount-Early) Mr Mount-Early told the Argus: "Scot and I had known for a while we wanted to open a coffee house in Newport city centre.

"We thought it was important to provide city centre office staff with a good option for somewhere to have a relaxing break during their busy working day, and that's how F'Coffi was born.

"We decided to team up with our cousins Angharad and Jamie on this business, so it's really a family thing, which we like to think comes through in the way we interact with our customers and the café as a whole."

F'Coffi's jacket potatoes have been 'flying' (Image: Andrew Mount-Early) F'Coffi is currently open from 8am to 3pm daily, and closed on Sundays, but they have said they reserve the right to close if they run out.

Mr Mount-Early added: "We've had a few days where things have been flying out. The other week when we first opened, our jacket potatoes were just flying, and it was amazing.

"We've already grown in popularity amongst the city centre office staff who find it a relaxing break from their busy working day, and that's great for us, because that was our aim in terms of target customers when we opened."

People are welcome to enjoy a coffee and a book (Image: Andrew Mount-Early) F'Coffi has been described as "an escape" from the hustle and bustle of city life, offering somewhere for people to relax and play a game or two or even read a book, something that is particularly popular in the garden room.