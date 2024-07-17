Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Welsh Government, and the Wolfson Foundation, with the council also making a financial contribution, the project consists of two distinct elements: the construction of a new visitor centre for the site, and the restoration work taking place on the world-famous bridge itself.

While work is ongoing on the bridge, the new visitor centre will be open for organised community and school group visits from January 2025, offering the people of Newport a first glance at the brilliant new facilities on offer.

The new visitor centre will include a walkway connecting it directly with the bridge, and the restoration project includes both the bridge and the gondola.

The project involves both a new visitor centre and work on the bridge itself (Image: NCC) The experience at the visitor centre will centre around telling the story of the Bridge and the site it sits on through the personal accounts of those who worked on its construction, as well as from those who used it to cross the river every day.

Visitors will also be offered the chance to experience an interactive version of the bridge’s walkway and, subject to the ongoing work on the bridge, those experiencing a sneak peek of the centre may also have the chance to be among the first to tread the gangway of the new walkway that extends the experience of the centre to the iconic bridge itself.

The plan is for the visitor centre to be ready in early 2025 (Image: NCC) Councillor Emma Stowell-Corten, cabinet member for culture and communications, said: "We are excited that we are entering into the final months; of work on the visitor centre.

“With some internal work, landscaping and external works to be completed before Christmas, we’ll be getting in touch with groups from across the city before the end of the year to invite them to visit - it’s hugely important that local groups get first access to the new centre.

“This will allow us to trial how different elements of the visitor centre will work, and how groups use the space, ahead of a full opening.”

While work on the visitor centre continues, the vital restoration work of the Grade I listed bridge is also continuing, ensuring it remains an iconic part of the Newport skyline and a tribute to our city’s industrial heritage for generations to come.

Work on the bridge is expected to last until late summer 2025 (Image: NCC) The pace of the complex work on the almost-120-year-old bridge’s structure has been impacted by its susceptibility to changes in the weather, and the nature surrounding the river which is designated as both a Special Area of Conservation and a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to its range of habitats and species.

Currently, it is anticipated that this work will extend into late summer of 2025.

Once completed this icon of our city will be the only working Transporter Bridge in the UK, and one of only a handful across the world, attracting visitors from across the UK and Europe.

Leader of Newport Council Dimitri Batrouni said: "I know that the people of Newport have a huge interest in and a huge love for the Transporter Bridge.

“We remain focussed on delivering this once-in-a-generation transformation of the bridge and its site.

“I look forward to the site being open and enjoyed by visitors from all over well ahead of the 120th anniversary of this Newport icon.”

Newport City Council will continue to share more updates as the work nears completion and you can also see more of what’s happening by following the bridge on social media at @NptBridge on X and Facebook, and @NptBridge1906 on Instagram.