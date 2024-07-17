Dyfed-Powys Police said today (Wednesday, July 17) that four people have been arrested in connection with the death.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while three other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The woman sadly died in the Aberarth area of Ceredigion - north of Aberaeron - on Monday July 1.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old woman in the Aberarth area on Monday, 1st July 2024.

"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

"A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Two men, aged 65 and 29, and one woman, aged 48, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"They have been released on bail pending further police enquiries."