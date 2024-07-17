Michael French, who plays the character David Wicks last appeared on the BBC soap in 2014 but will be back "for a short stint” later this year.

In 2014, Wicks left after his relationship with Carol Jackson, played by Lindsey Coulson, broke down following their failed wedding attempt.

David is the son of the late Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement) and the late Pete Beale (Peter Dean) and was known as a womaniser during his time in Albert Square.

Speaking about his return, the 61-year-old said: “I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again.

“It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

Some of the most famous storylines involving the character included David becoming sworn enemies with half-brother Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) after he embarked on an affair with his then-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and that almost saw Ian killed.

David was also known for conducting endless dodgy deals at step-father Frank Butcher’s car lot, and discovering that Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), the woman he had started developing feelings for, was in fact his secret daughter.

David returned to Walford in 2014, which saw him have a heart attack on the day of his wedding before leaving the UK again for the US.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “David Wicks is undoubtedly one of EastEnders’ most beloved rogues, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Michael French back to the legendary role as we lead up to the show’s 40th anniversary.

“David’s character was never shy of drama during his previous stints, and I can assure you this return will be no different.”

The BBC has not revealed the exact date Wicks will return to EastEnders, and has not given any indication as to why he will be coming back to Albert Square.

The announcement comes after Jane Beale, played by Laurie Brett, returned to the square during Monday’s episode.