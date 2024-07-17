If you are, you could try using the 52p hack that is said to keep them away from your garden.

The Sun has shared a simple tip from an expert for homeowners to try that could make a difference.

The newspaper reports that the founder of Indoor Plants, Ash Read, has shared that rosemary might just be your best friend as it helps you get rid of rats.

Add rosemary to your garden to keep rats away say garden experts (Image: Getty)

He said: “While you and I enjoy a whiff of lavender or the sweet scent of a rosemary bush, rats not so much.”

Ash added that “rosemary’s presence in the garden can often make rats think twice before settling”.

To stop the rats settling in your garden, you need to sprinkle rosemary over the areas that rats are attracted to and this will prevent them coming into your garden.

Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury’s are among the supermarkets which sell a bag of rosemary for 52p.

The Sun reports that Carlos Garcia, the son of Total Clean’s founders, also thinks highly of rosemary when it comes to keeping rats away from gardens.

He said: "Some plants such as mint, lavender, rosemary, marigold, daffodils, fennel, garlic and onions are less attractive to rats due to their scent and taste."

Carlos encourages Brits to “regularly monitor the garden for any signs of rat activity and address these issues promptly to prevent an infestation”.

Ash shared that other plants can be used to keep rats away, including marigolds and peppermint.

Cleanliness is also important as rats like to hide under rubbish and areas that are overgrown.