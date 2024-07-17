WHILE June might have ended and July began in a wet and miserable manner, there are some hopes of summer sun later this week.
The Met Office is predicting Gwent will be home to a mini-heatwave in the final two days of this week, with temperatures set to peak at the high 20s by Friday, a far cry from the pouring rain many experienced on Monday.
According to their official predictions, this afternoon will be "a bright day with plenty of sunny spells, with the odd isolated afternoon light shower possible. Feeling warmer than of late, with light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C".
Thursday's prediction is almost as good. The Met Office says: A mostly dry day, with the best of the sunshine in the east. Generally cloudier in the west, with some coastal fog and drizzle possible later in the day. Warm. Maximum temperature 25 °C."
The outlook for Friday to Sunday is a mixed bag, with Friday being the warmest day of the week before giving way to some showers and cooler weather over the weekend.
The Met Office predicts: "A cloudy start Friday, then becoming warm with sunny spells. An increasing risk of heavy showers on Saturday, becoming rather humid. Drier Sunday and feeling cooler."
Wednesday, July 17
12pm - 19 degrees
1pm - 20 degrees
2pm - 21 degrees
3pm - 21 degrees
4pm - 21 degrees
5pm - 21 degrees
6pm - 21 degrees
7pm - 21 degrees
8pm - 20 degrees
9pm - 18 degrees
10pm - 16 degrees
11pm - 15 degrees
Thursday, July 18
12am - 14 degrees
1am - 14 degrees
2am - 14 degrees
3am - 14 degrees
4am - 14 degrees
5am - 14 degrees
6am - 15 degrees
7am - 16 degrees
8am - 18 degrees
9am - 19 degrees
10am - 19 degrees
11am - 20 degrees
12pm - 22 degrees
1pm - 23 degrees
2pm - 24 degrees
3pm - 25 degrees
4pm - 26 degrees
5pm - 25 degrees
6pm - 25 degrees
7pm - 24 degrees
8pm - 23 degrees
9pm - 20 degrees
10pm - 19 degrees
11pm - 18 degrees
Friday, July 19
12am - 17 degrees
1am - 16 degrees
4am - 14 degrees
7am - 16 degrees
10am - 23 degrees
1pm - 27 degrees
4pm - 29 degrees
7pm - 25 degrees
10pm - 19 degrees
