The Met Office is predicting Gwent will be home to a mini-heatwave in the final two days of this week, with temperatures set to peak at the high 20s by Friday, a far cry from the pouring rain many experienced on Monday.

According to their official predictions, this afternoon will be "a bright day with plenty of sunny spells, with the odd isolated afternoon light shower possible. Feeling warmer than of late, with light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C".

Thursday's prediction is almost as good. The Met Office says: A mostly dry day, with the best of the sunshine in the east. Generally cloudier in the west, with some coastal fog and drizzle possible later in the day. Warm. Maximum temperature 25 °C."

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is a mixed bag, with Friday being the warmest day of the week before giving way to some showers and cooler weather over the weekend.

The Met Office predicts: "A cloudy start Friday, then becoming warm with sunny spells. An increasing risk of heavy showers on Saturday, becoming rather humid. Drier Sunday and feeling cooler."

Wednesday, July 17

12pm - 19 degrees

1pm - 20 degrees

2pm - 21 degrees

3pm - 21 degrees

4pm - 21 degrees

5pm - 21 degrees

6pm - 21 degrees

7pm - 21 degrees

8pm - 20 degrees

9pm - 18 degrees

10pm - 16 degrees

11pm - 15 degrees

Thursday, July 18

12am - 14 degrees

1am - 14 degrees

2am - 14 degrees

3am - 14 degrees

4am - 14 degrees

5am - 14 degrees

6am - 15 degrees

7am - 16 degrees

8am - 18 degrees

9am - 19 degrees

10am - 19 degrees

11am - 20 degrees

12pm - 22 degrees

1pm - 23 degrees

2pm - 24 degrees

3pm - 25 degrees

4pm - 26 degrees

5pm - 25 degrees

6pm - 25 degrees

7pm - 24 degrees

8pm - 23 degrees

9pm - 20 degrees

10pm - 19 degrees

11pm - 18 degrees

Friday, July 19​

12am - 17 degrees

1am - 16 degrees

4am - 14 degrees

7am - 16 degrees

10am - 23 degrees

1pm - 27 degrees

4pm - 29 degrees

7pm - 25 degrees

10pm - 19 degrees