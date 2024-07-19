Prospect Dance from Cwmbran have been selected to represent the UK in an American Showdown competition in Las Vegas in 2026.

The troupe will be part of only 20 groups from the UK, performing alongside international groups from across the globe.

Prospect Dance currently teaches 250 students weekly from toddlers to teenagers, competition teams and weekly disabled adults classes.

The event will be held in Las Vegas in October 2026 and is hosted by the National Entertainment Awards who provide performers the chance to showcase their skills through regional events each year.

Prospect Dance were selected to travel to Vegas after they won the title of Best Dance School in Wales in February last year at the regional event hosted by The National Entertainment Awards.

Prospect Dance won Best Dance School in Wales in February 2023 (Image: Kara Herridge) Owner and primary dance teacher Kara Herridge said: "It's so amazing to get this brilliant opportunity to perform on an international stage, and we can't thank National Entertainment Awards' creator Lee Knell enough, for giving us this platform and opportunity.

"It’s such an achievement for our school to be chosen to travel and represent the UK. Imagine growing up and telling your friends you’ve performed in Vegas!

"Our students work so hard each week preparing for events, performances and competitions but this opportunity is something none of us will ever forget!

"We are so excited to be performing in Las Vegas giving 25 students this once in a lifetime opportunity to dance on the iconic stage of The Orleans Showroom!

"We are so proud to have been given this amazing journey."

Prospect Dance are going to Vegas as part of the National Entertainment Awards (Image: Kara Herridge) National Entertainment Awards organisers travelled from Essex to surprise the students with news, which was met with tears, cheers and a lot of emotion.

Prospect Dance will be joined in Vegas by two other representatives from Gwent - fellow dance troupe Studio 54 from Blackwood and singer Demi-Leigh Assinder from Abertillery.