Regency 59 at the Kings Head Hotel in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, had a food hygiene inspection on Monday, July 8.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, covering including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, and the management of food safety, which is defined as the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to these three categories, Regency 59 was classed as good in each category.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to Regency 59 has been five stars, or very good.

A spokesperson for Regency 59 at the Kings Head Hotel said: "Kings Head Hotel and Regency 59 are proud to announce our five star rating by the food and hygiene department.

"A big thanks to our staff and the kitchen team for working hard to achieve this consistently. We strive to continuously serve our community with delicious yet hygienic food and service."

Regency 59 at the Kings Head Hotel can be found on 59-60 Cross Street in Abergavenny.

Their menus are all served Monday to Sunday, with the breakfast menu served between 8am and 11am, lunch between 11.30am to 3pm, and the evening menu active from 6pm.