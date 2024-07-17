Stiller made a guest appearance on the most recent episode of Watts Occurring (on Monday, July 15), a podcast by Welsh Cyclists Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe - both of whom hail from Cardiff.

Thomas and Rowe both ride for the British Cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, however, they announced earlier this year he would be retiring at the end of 2024.

Thomas is currently competing in the world's biggest cycling race - the Tour de France, a race he won back in 2018, becoming the first Welsh rider to do so.

Hollywood star Ben Stiller jokes about Chippy Alley with Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe

In his downtime from the race, Thomas has managed to record multiple episodes of Watts Occurring, with the most recent involving Hollywood royalty in Stiller.

Stiller has appeared in some big name movies including Zoolander, Madagascar and Night at the Museum.

But what people might not know, is that he is a big cycling fan - having first been drawn into the sport years ago after he got Lance Armstrong to do a cameo in his movie Dodgeball.

Introducing Stiller, Rowe said: "Usually its a rider, or someone that's semi cool (that's a guest on the podcast), but this time we've brought a Hollywood A-lister out on social media.

"He's clearly a fan of the sport, fan of you (Thomas), he's tweeted about you a few times, so mate imagine this a few years ago sitting on the bed we'd have Ben Stiller on the podcast."

No pod tonight - we're still recovering from Ben Stiller. If you've not listened yet, go and check it out 👇https://t.co/GWyr9Ow0qV — Watts Occurring (@Watts_Occurring) July 16, 2024

Stiller said he was a huge fan of the show and it was great to be on the podcast with Thomas and Rowe.

He said: "You guys are awesome, it's so great to to talk to you really, I'm just such a fan."

Throughout the podcast, the trio spoke about Stiller's love for cycling, the tour and a new movie the Hollywood star is working on about American cyclist Greg LeMond's first Tour de France win.

But it was the end of Thomas and Rowe's interview with Stiller that caught the attention of Welsh listeners.

Thomas thanked Stiller for a recent mention on social media before saying he hoped to catch up with the Hollywood star in the UK at some point soon.

Rowe chimed in joking the social media post had made headlines in the media back in Wales, before saying the next article underneath would be something along the lines of "there's been another fight in Chippy Alley".

Stiller, laughing, then added: "Ben Stiller found unconscious in Chippy Alley."

You can listen to Watts Occurring with Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe on Spotify.