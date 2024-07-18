With that in mind, we've compiled a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the weekend's festivities.

What is the Big Splash festival?

Described as “a slice of Covent Garden in Newport”, The Big Splash festival is an annual event, drawing thousands to the city, and is recognised as the largest free outdoor arts festival in Wales, featuring live music, street theatre, dance performances, workshops, craft and activities for all the family.

All free of charge, the two-day event is the perfect family experience, recommended for all ages. It’s the ultimate kick start to the summer holidays!

When is Big Splash?

Big Splash is an annual event returning to Newport on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July 2024. The festival starts at 11am on Saturday until 5:30pm and 11.30am on Sunday until 4.30pm with a final performance from Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band at 5:30 PM at the Celebrate Stage next to The Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre.

Where is Big Splash?

Big Splash takes place throughout Newport city centre. There will be performances taking place in and on several zones and stages, acts wandering through the streets and jubilance around every corner as the city comes to life with an explosion of colour and vibrant energy.

The full agenda for the festival has just been released, revealing an exciting lineup spread across five distinct zones: The Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Usk Plaza, John Frost Square, Celebrate Stage, and Newport Now (covering Commercial Street, The Place, Waterstones, and Gallery57).

Now available to view on the Newport Live website, visitors can plan their day by viewing the full programme. During the festival, programmes will be available at The Riverfront Theatre and the Information Point in John Frost Square.

Here’s a quick summary of the different zones and what to expect.



Usk Plaza - Based in Friars Walk, on the greenery outside of TGI Fridays, Prezzo and Wagamama. Here you’ll find an acrobat, unicycle juggling, dance workshops and Xtreme Gamerz van.

John Frost Square - Just up the steps from Usk Plaza is John Frost Square. This is always a busy zone, attracting crowds all weekend-long, with acts programmed to perform directly outside H&M. The information point will also be located here with bilingual face painting on both days!

Newport Now - The Newport Now zone covers a vast area of the festival, including Gallery57, The Place, Waterstones and of course, all the sensational silliness that will be roaming up and down Commercial Street.

Celebrate Stage - Located underneath the steel wave sculpture along the riverbank, enjoy community entertainment all day long, with workshops, games and activities for all ages along Big Splash Boulevard, linking the Celebrate Stage and The Riverfront.

Splashtonbury at The Riverfront - Finally, there’s The Riverfront Theatre, renamed as the Splashtonbury zone for the duration of the weekend. This zone includes a vast number of activities and performances taking place in and around The Riverfront Theatre, including the Garden, the Dock, and the Newport Bus.

Who is performing and what workshops are available?

From hoola hooping workshops and the world's smallest circus to face painting, acrobats, live music, poetry and writing workshops with Waterstones, the full act and workshops can be found here.

Accessibility

All areas of the festival and performances are accessible to wheelchair users and disabled parking is available at Friars’ Walk and Kingsway car park.

The festival programme highlights all the bilingual and accessible performances taking place throughout the weekend. These performances are also listed on the Newport Live website with specific information about accessibility. A large print and audio-described version of the programme will also be available at Box Office or the information point located in John Front Square.

There will also be a Quiet Room located at The Riverfront Theatre; a quiet space visitors can retreat to for a moment of calm or for anyone who may need a break away from the festival, along with a Prayer Room.

If you would like to discuss specific requirements or concerns with a member of staff, there are a variety of ways you can communicate with The Riverfront.

Call 01633 656679, email riverfront.boxoffice@newportlive.co.uk or go into The Riverfront and speak to the Box Office team who will be able to assist you.

Sponsors

The Riverfront Theatre and Newport Live would like to thank those who’ve made the festival possible, including Arts Council Wales, Newport Bus, Friars Walk, Newport Now, Newport City Council, the Mercure Hotel, Arts & Business Cymru, Waterstones, TinShed Theatre Co, The Place, LoyalFree, and Alacrity Foundation.

For more information on Big Splash, visit: www.newportlive.co.uk/BigSplash.