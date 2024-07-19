Planning permission had already been given for the conversion of the toilet block, with a new glass extension stretching out into Pontypool Park, and the overhaul of a nearby car park as part of a plan backed by £7.6 million from the previous UK Government’s Levelling Up programme.

In May Torfaen Borough Council announced it was redrawing the plans for the 1950s built art-deco style toilet block and late 1980s brick car park on cost grounds, though plans to restore the derelict St James Church opposite the toilets on Hanbury Road remain unchanged.

The council’s planning committee was asked to approve changes to the planning conditions for the toilets, a listed building application due to the impact on the setting of the War Memorial Gates next to the toilets, and a revised plan for the car park when it met on Wednesday, July 17.

Planning officer Mia McAndrew told councillors: “The approved scheme can’t be implemented and is being rationalised to bring it into budget.”

She said there will still be a glass extension at the back of the toilet block though steel columns supporting it will now be slanted, rather than upright, and a staircase and proposed lift connecting the Hanbury Road level to the outdoor seating area in the park’s Italian Gardens will be removed.

A mezzanine level from the lower level part of the building, to be used by staff and for storage, will also be removed with the plant room, underneath the main building, also reduced in size and it will be accessed by internal stairs.

The public toilets in Hanbury Road, Pontypool. (Image: Archive)

A bin store at the Hanbury Road level will also be reduced in size to make room for a relocated public toilet.

Other changes include retaining some walls that were to be demolished and rebuilt, a reduction in the floor area on the lower level and alterations to doors and windows with the outdoor kiosk relocated to a side extension.

Listed building consent, which has to be further approved by historic buildings body Cadw, is required for the retaining walls to the north of the building, to support new steps from the gates, and these would increase in height and their footprint altered.

A view of the abandoned redesign of the Glantorvaen multi-storey carpark. (Image: Torfaen County Borough Council planning file.)

Ms McAndrew said the planning department want further information before approving steel railings on the wall due to the visual impact on the memorial gates.

Changes to the Glantorvaen multi-storey car park include a new glass extension, intended to increase light and make the car park safer including at night.

Parking spaces will be reduced from 260 to 250 with 11 disabled parking bays and four electric vehicle charging points and Ms McAndrew said parking spaces had also been reduced to accommodate five public toilets, including two accessible toilets, to compensate for the loss of toilets provided at Hanbury Road.

An existing view of the Glantorvaen multi-storey carpark. (Image: LDRS)

Pontypool independent councillor Mark Jones questioned if the toilets were needed: “Some people using it will be going to Tesco that has toilets or to go to the Civic Centre, that has toilets, we have toilets by the library and the Market has toilets.”

Cwmbran Labour member Stuart Ashely said he was disappointed there is no provision for cycling or motorcycle parking but he would take that up with the council.

Ms McAndrew said the planning committee isn’t part of the design process, and while it had originally been intended to provide motorcycle spaces they were removed as toilets that could no longer be provided in the extension.