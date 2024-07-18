A family from the Gypsy Traveller community has lived on a triangular plot of land next to a B road since March 2016 and their previous application for planning permission to allow them to remain there was rejected by Monmouthshire County Council in December that year.

The family appealed that decision to an independent inspector but their application was dismissed, in 2017, with the ruling eventually upheld by the High Court.

But they remained living on the 0.44 hectare site, adjacent to the B4598 Abergavenny Road at New Stables opposite Llancayo House in Llancayo near Usk despite having no permission to do so and the county council having served an enforcement notice.

However a new application for the creation of a Travellers’ site with four bespoke family related pitches each with a static and touring caravan on hardstanding and day/utility room was submitted to the council by the family.

The application also covered emergency flood access and installation of private treatment plant to replace an unauthorised sceptic tank at the site described as well screened by trees and hedges.

Monmouthshire council planning officer Phil Thomas told the council’s planning committee: “Unlike the previously refused scheme a flood consequences assessment has been carried out and it has been accepted by Natural Resources Wales. The additional and critical information it is accepted the flood risk can be managed.”

The committee, which approved the application when it met this week, was also told the application had been modified with the number of caravans reduced from six to ensure none are in the flood risk area.

Linsey Williams, of Llanarth Fawr Community Council, said it understood up to eight people could live in each caravan making a total potential population of 32 which she said the treatment plant wouldn’t be adequate for.

She said the planning inspector had ruled the flood risk outweighed the human rights arguments that had been put forward, by the family, and she said that was upheld by the High Court.

A statement from “Llancayo residents” who said they felt let down by a lack of action from the council over enforcement was also read to the committee.

Trudy Aspinwell, from the Travelling Ahead Gypsy Traveller advice service, said it had worked with the family for eight years and they had “worked hard with their planning agent and the council to understand the planning concerns”.

She said the family has been found as in need of accommodation in the two assessments of need for Gypsy Travellers conducted by Monmouthshire council in the past ten years but it hasn’t been able to provide them with a site.

She also said sites proposed in the council’s long term planning policy are “years away”.

Labour councillor for Chepstow Bulwark and Thornwell ward Sue Riley said she supported the application.

She said: “I live very close to this and welcome it. I feel we are righting something wrong historically, and this family have lived here a long time this is a diversity that’s needed in the area and to be supported and I will be supporting it.”

The application was approved with 14 votes.