Kelly Birch was last seen on Havard Road, Abertridwr, in Caerphilly at around 3.50pm on Wednesday July 10.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5 inches tall, of medium build with blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair, which is believed to be worn in a bun.

Kelly was last seen wearing a dark cream coloured hooded top, grey joggers, with white trainers. She was carrying a red gym bag with black handles.

Kelly has links to Bargoed, Caerphilly, Crosskeys, Fleur de Lys, Pengam, Risca and Merthyr Tydfil.

Anyone with any information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police via the website, call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400236529.

Gwent Police have also urged Kelly to get in touch with them.