Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd is highlighting the growth of Welsh language education in the city.

The school opened in September 1993 and marked a pivotal moment in education. It was later extended with a nursery block in 2002.

The 30th-anniversary milestone was marked with a school-wide picnic and performances from the children.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the celebration, headteacher Spencer Jones said: "We are extremely proud and pleased to bring the Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd community together for our 30th celebrations.

"It is really a privilege to be able to say that I am part of Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd and work with a team of such supportive, welcoming, and caring staff and families.

"The school has gone from strength to strength under the leadership of Mr Arwyn Thomas, Mrs Gwenda Roberts, Mrs Ceri Parry and was proud to take the helm in September 2023.

"We're also very grateful for the support of our governors and the local authority."

Mr Jones also gave credit to past pupils who continue to be part of the community, contributing to the Welsh ethos.

The school held a picnic to celebrate 30 years of Welsh-medium education (Image: Newport City Council)

He thanked staff, families, friends, and most importantly, the students for their concerted efforts in preparing the celebrations.

Since Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd's opening, Newport has witnessed the addition of three Welsh medium primaries, a Welsh medium secondary, and two Welsh immersion centres.

The number of students studying in Welsh medium schools in Newport has grown from 556 in 2015 to more than 700 in 2024, reflecting the city's commitment to rooting the Welsh language in education.

Newport City Council's cabinet member for education and early years, Councillor Deb Davies, said: "Penblwydd hapus yn 30 oed Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd!

"We want our national language to be part of the fabric of the city, woven into every aspect of people's lives.

"Welsh medium education and our young people hold the key to the greater use of the language."

Promoting the same sentiment, Councillor John Harris, the council's Welsh language champion, said: "Welsh is living, vibrant and vital and we want to ensure that all residents have the opportunity to learn and speak their national tongue.

"We recognise there is more we can do to help achieve the national target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050 and increase the percentage of those who use the language every day."

The council’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) presents the aspiration for the next 10 years: ‘everyone in Newport can use, see and hear Welsh as a living language.’ The plan includes working with headteachers and colleagues to consider growing the use of Welsh and removing barriers to accessing Welsh-medium education.

The objective remains to increase the number of pupils receiving their education in Welsh.