Anthony Howells, 45, of Maerdy was last seen on Monday July 8 at 11.30pm near Pontyclun train station.  

He has tattoo on his arms and legs; letters CAT knuckles; grey Under Armour T-SHIRT, Khaki Adidas joggers, black Nike trainers and man bag.  

The police stated that he may be in Blackpool or Preston.  

If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400225902. 

You can contact them via live chat, online, or by ringing 101.