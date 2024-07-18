Officers are investigating a report of a burglary at commercial premises on the Prince of Wales Industrial Estate, Darren Drive, Abercarn, sometime between 3am and 6.30am on Friday 14 June.

A group of unknown people are reported to have forced entry to the main gate and stolen a quantity of items, including 28 Stihl strimmers, nine hedge cutters, seven Stihl blowers, gas cannisters and a Karcher steam pressure washer from the depot.

A four-wheel Ifor Williams trailer, a new Stihl kombi engine, an Echo chainsaw, a plasma cutter and drills are also among items believed to have been taken.

We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, and anyone who was in the area between 3am and 6.30am on Friday 14 June, to get in touch with the force.

The full list of items believed to be stolen is as follows:

Four STIHL FS460 strimmers, all strimmers are engraved with plant fleet numbers beginning with LI going from LI 01005, LI 01006, LI 01007, LI 01009 on the shaft or handlebars

STIHL BR600 backpack blower engraved with the plant fleet number LI 03002 on the orange casing above the pull cord and also has a blue dot sprayed painted on the top of it

STIHL HS82 hedge cutter engraved with plant fleet number LI 06002 on orange cover by pull cord

STIHL HS82R long reach hedge cutter without a plant fleet number

Ifor Williams double axle trailer with the plant fleet number P2963, stuck on with black stickers on the front also welded on the A frame before the hitch

Five STIHL FS460 strimmers, all engraved with their own plant fleet number going from LI 01009, LI 01010, LI 01011, LI 01012 and LI 01013 on the shaft or handlebars

STIHL HS82 hedge cutter engraved with the plant fleet number LI 06001on the orange casing by the pull cord

Two STIHL BR600 backpack blowers, one engraved with the plant fleet number 3698 on the orange casing on the engine and the second not engraved with a plant fleet number

Two STIHL FS460 strimmers, engraved with the plant fleet numbers LI 01008 and 3702 on the shaft or handlebars

STIHL BR600 backpack blower engraved with the plant fleet number GC 2008 on the orange casing above the pull cord

STIHL HS82 hedge cutter without an engraved plant fleet number

STIHL HS82R long reach hedge cutter without an engraved plant fleet number

STIHL KM131R kombi engine brand new with no plant fleet number

STIHL KM90R kombi professional with hedge cutter, back edger and strimmer attachment. no plant fleet number but had Scott Dolan written on the underneath of the petrol tank

Seventeen STIHL FS460 strimmers, all engraved with their own plant fleet number as listed, ME01004, 3695, 3682, 3012, P3744, 3845, 3542, 3713, P3732, P3733, P3734, 93, LI01008, 3706, 3735, 3550 and 3723. Engravings on these would either be on the handle bars, shafts or orange cover on the engine

Three STIHL BR600 backpack blower engraved with the plant fleet number 3589, 3587 and ME03005 on the orange casing on the engine

ECHO CS2511TESC top handle chainsaw without a plant fleet number

STIHL HS82 hedge cutter engraved with the fleet number ME06007 on the orange cover by the pull cord

Two STIHL HS82R long reach hedge cutters engraved with the plant fleet numbers 3696 and ME06006 on the orange engine casing surrounding the engine

Sealy 210 Mig welding set argoshield gas bottle and gauges

150 amp inverter stick welder

Bearing pullers kit

Genius booster pack GB 70 2000A

Draper expert combination spanner set 8-32 mm

Draper expert combination spanner set AF 3/8 -1/1/16

Set of 3 long handled knuckle bars 24”x13mm 40”x ¾

19mm x 39”long rachet

0xy and acetylene bottles with sapphire welding torch and hoses

Stilsons 24” 18”

High lift 4 tonne hydraulic jack

Tyre levers /bead breaker x 4

Set of carbide cutters 6mm x2 8 mm x1

Air engraver with attachments

Plasma cutter

Large copper and hyde hammer

Assortment of mole grips x 4

Tap and die set 97 piece

12 piece engineering screwdriver set

Reversible Circlip pliers

Adjustable spanners 18” / 15”/ 12”/ 08”

9 piece Allen keys set of 1.5mm to 10 mm

9 piece torx set T10 to T50

13 mm hex wrench impact socket set

13mm extendable rachet x2

Combination drill and tap set

½ “ deep drive impact sockets 13mm /46mm

½” metric /AF impact socket set 10/27mm-1/2” to 13/16”

Set of metric and imperial rachet spanners 10mm /24mm

AF ½” /1”

Set of 3 crow bars

Heavy duty cold chisel set

2 x 32oz ball pin hammers

5 drawer mobile tool cabinet

10 tonne hydraulic power kit

GYS 6/12/24 battery charger

Rechargeable head torch

Karcher steam pressure washer

Twist drills 25 piece metric hss

Twist drills 25 piece cobalt alloy drill set

18v brushless combi drill

18v brushless 13mm impact wrench

18v brushless 4 ½” angle grinder

18v ¼” brushless impact driver

Miwaukee 13mm battery impact driver

Dewalt ¼” drive impact gun

2 sets of stilsons 12” and 18”

Britool 13mm drive 55 pc af torx hand socket set

Large container of allan keys torx bits socket extensions

Bosch 14” petrol chainsaw

Reactalight welding headshield.

If you have been offered any of these items for sale or if you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Gwent Police via their website, call on 101 or send a DM on social media, quoting log reference 2400195823.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.