As part of the ongoing Operation Harley, Gwent Police are on a crackdown of illegal off-road bikes on the streets of Gwent.

While on patrol in Tredegar earlier this week, two officers saw a male riding an illegal off-road bike around.

After a short chase in which the rider tried to evade the officers, his chain snapped and he was left with nowhere to go.

The rider was also dealt with further traffic offences.