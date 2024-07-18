OFFICERS have seized another illegal off-road bike from the streets.
As part of the ongoing Operation Harley, Gwent Police are on a crackdown of illegal off-road bikes on the streets of Gwent.
While on patrol in Tredegar earlier this week, two officers saw a male riding an illegal off-road bike around.
After a short chase in which the rider tried to evade the officers, his chain snapped and he was left with nowhere to go.
The rider was also dealt with further traffic offences.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here