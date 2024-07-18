I'm particularly pleased given my campaigning to get more women into politics that we have the highest number of woman MPs ever at 40 per cent, and 46 per cent of Labour's MPs are women.

During the election campaign, people often questioned how a Labour government in Westminster could make a real impact in Monmouthshire, considering devolution. A good question – and here's how.

First and foremost, our mission of economic growth is about the whole of the UK. We can't repair our public services without a buoyant economy, and that means investment – most of which must come from the private sector, and investors need certainty.

Until two weeks ago, the UK was seen as deeply unstable and unpredictable.

Labour's strong majority and five-year roadmap have turned that around overnight, with sterling finally recovering to pre-Truss levels.

Certainty from Westminster will bring investment to every corner of the UK economy. I will fight to ensure that we in Monmouthshire get our fair share.

Secondly, there are matters over which Westminster has direct control – for example, through setting clear terms for UK-wide regulators like OFWAT. That's a lever we can and will pull to clean up our rivers and make polluters pay.

Thirdly, after more than a decade of Westminster repeatedly refusing to engage constructively with the Welsh Government, we will finally have a joined-up relationship.

By working together, areas such as the NHS and education, though managed by the Senedd in Cardiff, can benefit from harmonised thinking between the two administrations.

Although I’ve been saddened by the circumstances which have brought about Vaughan Gething’s resignation, I have full confidence that the Welsh Government will move forward to ensure stability and continuity with the best interests of the people of Wales at heart.

My focus will be on delivering the change that Wales voted for. I am particularly pleased that the Prime Minister visited all the nations of the UK within his first week in office.

My first official visits as the MP in Monmouthshire last weekend were incredibly fulfilling.

I had the pleasure of attending the delightful Picnic in the Parc event at Little Mill Village Hall. It was a fantastic opportunity to meet the dedicated organisers and volunteers and speak with local residents.

And I joined local councillors to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Caldicot becoming a town at the Caldicot Summer Fayre. It was a joyous event, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Caldicot Town Council and the events committee for putting together such a fantastic celebration.

I have always made it clear that I would be a full-time MP and in line with that I will be giving up my position on the county council representing Monmouth’s Town Ward.

Summer holidays are however not a good time for elections, as many residents will be away, so I will formally resign at a time when the maximum number of people can participate in the election.

It’s been an honour to serve the residents of Town Ward, and I am delighted that I can continue to represent them in Westminster as their MP.

The number one issue raised on the doorstep throughout my campaign was the cost of living crisis.

To help you, I will be holding regular advice surgeries across Monmouthshire, with my first in Caldicot this Saturday. You can book by calling 07830 995037. You can also raise issues with me, or invite me to visit your group or business, by emailing catherine.fookes.mp@parliament.uk.

I look forward to hearing from you, and I will always do my utmost to ensure that your concerns are listened to and are dealt with. I'm here to be your voice.