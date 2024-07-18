Kelly Birch had last been seen Havard Road, Abertridwr, in Caerphilly at around 3.50pm on Wednesday July 10.

She was described as white, around 5ft 5 inches tall, of medium build with blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair, which is believed to be worn in a bun.

Kelly had last been seen wearing a dark cream coloured hooded top, grey joggers, with white trainers. She was carrying a red gym bag with black handle.

She had reported links to Bargoed, Caerphilly, Crosskeys, Fleur de Lys, Pengam, Risca and Merthyr Tydfil.

Officers confirmed she had been found on social media just before 8.15am on Thursday, July 18.

The public were thanked for their help with the appeal.