Bosses are urging holiday-goers to come prepared, following the recent changes to security measures announced by the Department for Transport.

Passengers should expect tighter restrictions on liquids, gels and pastes, limiting them to 100ml per item.

However, these can remain in hand luggage along with electronics.

Empty pockets, place loose items in hand luggage and ensure metal water bottles are emptied before security are also among the recommendations.

Outerwear such as coats, hats and belts should be placed in the tray provided at security and the hand luggage bag placed on top.

Shoes may still be required to be removed.

Additional time may be needed for pushchairs, car seats not checked in, wheelchairs, and walking aids, as they will be subject to inspection.

Sunglasses should also be put in hand luggage.

The airport advises travelling light with essentials only in hand baggage and pushchairs to facilitate a seamless security experience.

Children who measure over 1 metre in height will be subjected to the security scanner, but those unable to hold the required position or under 1 metre tall will be hand searched.

The airport encourages travellers to check the security section of their website for additional information.

Online check-ins and Twilight services, which offer free parking in the Short-Stay car park, are strongly suggested by the airport to streamline the passenger experience.

Particular attention is needed over the August Bank Holiday weekend, when almost 155,000 travellers are expected to pass through Bristol's terminal.

Travel trends suggest that sun destinations remain the most preferred getaway; with Palma de Mallorca and Alicante as top choices.

Faro is also popular this year, and an uptick in travel to Turkey is being noted, presenting more than 450 prospective flights to Dalaman and Antalya during peak season.

For city breaks, Dublin, Edinburgh and Amsterdam top the list.

Amidst the peak travel period, the airport reminds passengers to factor in sufficient time to allow for the completion of check-in, bag drop, security checks, and boarding processes.

Advance coordination with their respective airlines concerning precise check-in times is also encouraged.