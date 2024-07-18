A CAR has been seized by police officers in Gwent.
Members of Gwent Police have seized a vehicle in Gwent earlier this week.
A car was stopped and officers discovered the driver had no insurance or valid licence.
The driver was reported for a number of offences, including giving false details to the police, as well as having no valid insurance or licence.
Gwent Police are reminding people it is an offence to give false details to officers if stopped.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here