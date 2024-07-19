Newport’s Connor Allen has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of South Wales (USW) this week in recognition of his contribution to literature.

The former Children’s Laureate Wales grew up on Newport’s Hammond Drive estate with his mum and younger brother, in what he describes as a "concrete playground" and admits that outside of school he was following a "destructive path".

The biggest turning point in his life came when, as a teenager, he was arrested and charged with assault, and narrowly avoided a prison sentence. This led to him going to university and graduating with a degree in acting, later becoming a writer and poet.

From 2021 to 2023 Mr Allen became only the second person to take on the role of Children’s Laureate Wales, helping to empower children and young people to tell their own unique stories through poetry.

He said: "I’m living proof that second chances exist. I was given the opportunity to turn my life around, and I’ve made it my mission ever since to inspire young people.

"It’s important that they see a positive representation of someone who is just like them.”

Mr Allen’s work is heavily influenced by his lived experiences and art that he enjoys, and he has a litany of writing credits to his name, as well as acting credits and award wins. In 2015, he represented Wales at the Monologue Slam competition in London, and last year he met King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

Most recently, he was awarded the 2023 Imison Audio Award for his semi-autobiographical BBC Radio 4 play Making of a Monster, which was given a full theatre commission. His debut poetry collections, Dominoes and Miracles, were published in 2023 by Lucent Dreaming.

On receiving his Honorary Doctorate, Mr Allen said: “To become an Honorary Doctor of Literature is something beyond my wildest dreams. It is such an honour to be recognised for my contribution to literature, and the fact that my work is being honoured at this stage of my career is incredible.

“To be an artist who has come from a small estate in Newport, to forge a career in the arts and be awarded this honour is one of the biggest highlights of my life, and one that I embrace fully as not only an amazing feat, but one that means so much to many others like me.

"It’s showing that you can be recognised and appreciated for the contributions you make to a chosen field through hard work and determination.

“Understanding your superpower of individuality and uniqueness is key. There is no one like you in this world and that alone is your superpower. Go through life as only you can; chase your dreams and forge your path in a way that only you can, because you are a miracle.

"Once that level is unlocked there is a different energy and understanding that you carry with you. So to those following me – be yourself; that is your gift, because I have got this award by being authentically me.”