New figures released by the car insurance comparison site show prices have risen by £68, bringing the average cost for drivers in the region to £653.

These upward figures remain, despite prices falling by £47 in the last three months.

However, even with the recent decrease, costs continue to be higher than this time last year.

The most expensive area for car insurance is Cardiff.

Here, motorists face an average price tag of £728 after a 12 per cent increase in the last year, equating to a rise of £76.

Newport saw dramatic fluctuations, with an average annual increase of 14 per cent, an uplift of £83 which takes the average price to £697.

Across the UK, insurance costs have reduced over the quarter by £59, a decrease of 6 per cent, marking the end to the record highs seen last year.

Nonetheless, the UK's average premium stands at £882 after a £106 increase within 12 months.

The report also revealed that many motorists are experiencing higher costs upon renewal of their policies.

From a survey of 2,000 UK drivers, 68 per cent reported a rise in their renewal quotes, with an average increase of £92.

However, by using a comparison site and switching providers, 37 per cent of customers managed to save about £82 on average.

Despite overall prices increasing, these savings demonstrate the potential financial benefits of shopping around instead of accepting the initial offering from insurers.

The study also pointed out that UK drivers are unlikely to see their car insurance costs drop below £1,000 until the age of 38.

Particularly hard hit are the younger drivers with 18-year-olds paying the highest prices, averaging at £2,960, a staggering 23 per cent rise within the last 12 months.

Pricing continues to vary depending on a range of factors, but overall male drivers continue to pay more, with an average premium of £939 following a 14 per cent rise from the previous year.

Female drivers face a similar percentage increase with premiums now at an average of £786, a rise of £96 from last year.

Louise Thomas, a car insurance expert at Confused.com addressed the issue saying: "Car insurance prices have been a huge burden for drivers for some time.

"And even though they are starting to drop, chances are you will still be paying more now than you were last year.

"However, it’s clear that renewing with your current insurer isn’t going to get you the best deal."

She further suggested using a price comparison site to switch and potentially save up.

"In fact, data shows those who shop around with Confused.com could save as much as £539," she added.

Ms Thomas also encouraged motorists to be accurate with mileage, consider a higher voluntary excess if affordable and pay annually rather than monthly to save on interest charges.