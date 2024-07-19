DAISY EILEEN HERBERT, 18, of Penperlleni, Goytre, Monmouthshire must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 27, 2023.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

DENNY BAILEY, 19, of Bedwlwyn Street, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Balfe Road, Newport on New Year’s Day.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

SCOTT DAVIES, 32, of High Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4046 in Cwm on December 29, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

CRAIG JARVIS, 46, of Parklawn Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on August 26, 2023.

He must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID CORBIN, 40, of Newman Close, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool last Christmas Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ITARUT FATIMA ALI, 31, of Archibald Street, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 20, 2023.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

GILLIAN ELLIOTT, 66, of Oakfield Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERAINT HALL-MOORE, 31, of Thomas Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £483 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on December 20, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

MOUTASEM ALNAEIMI, 31, of Tudor Road, Wyesham, Monmouth must pay £612 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Corporation

Road, Newport on January 6.

His driving record endorsed with four points.