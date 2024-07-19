The council's attractions and open spaces continue to rack up recognitions, with the latest addition of Rogiet Countryside Park to their list of Green Flag award recipients.

The accolade, which praises greatly maintained facilities and an ongoing commitment to top quality service, was collected by Cllr Pete Strong, vice chairman of the county council, on Tuesday, July 16.

Owen Derbyshire, CEO of Keep Wales Tidy, presented the award.

Further winners of the Green Flag Awards in Monmouthshire included Tintern Old Station, an award recipient since 2009; Caldicot Castle and Country Park, honoured since 2013; and Castle Meadows in Abergavenny, since 2014.

Notably, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal clinched the award for the fourth year in a row, while Busy Bees Garden in Monmouth celebrated its inaugural success with the Green Flag Community Award.

Other beneficiaries of the Green Flag Community Award in the county include Bailey Park, Abergavenny; Caerwent Meadows; Caldicot Community Garden; Crick Woodland; Crick Meadow; Crucorney Allotments; Goytre Community Garden; Incredible Edible Usk; Laurie Jones Community Orchard; Mardy Park; Rogiet Wildlife Friendly Village and The Cornfield.

Keep Wales Tidy, supported by the Welsh Government, oversees the Green Flag Award programme in Wales.

Independent green space experts donate their skills to assess the applicants against stringent criteria including biodiversity, cleanliness, environmental management and community involvement.

Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for equalities and ngagement, said: "This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of communities across Monmouthshire in creating and maintaining spaces that not only enhance our environment but also provide invaluable community assets for all to enjoy.

"Monmouthshire County Council extends heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients and encourages everyone to explore and appreciate these exemplary green spaces that contribute to the beauty and vitality of our county.

"We invite everyone to come and experience the natural beauty and historical wonders that our award-winning parks have to offer."