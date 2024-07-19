The newly-transformed in-store cafe, named Café Eighty Nine after the year the retailer first began trading, comes with a fresh ‘continental style’ interior.

Bosses at The Range said it offers customers a ‘village green’ meeting space with 'delicious cooked to order food, and premium barista made hot drinks.'

To celebrate the launch, kids will eat free over the opening weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 19 – 21). Parents can treat the children while they shop, with the menu including breakfast, fish fingers & chips, and sausage & chips.

Each kid's meal will be free with every purchase of an adult main meal.

The extensive menu includes all-day English breakfast with a vegetarian option available for just £3.99.

Other dishes include pizzas for £5.49 and burgers, curries and lasagnas for £6.49.

Customers who fancy a quick bite can also choose from light bites like salads, jacket potatoes and toasties.

Aside from regular meals, Café Eighty Nine boasts a range of premium barista coffees, such as cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and mochas.

Specialty cold coffee drinks from Costa are also on the menu for summer.

Prices for the beverages start from just £1.95.

The newly refurbished café has a 'fresh and inviting' interior with green and cream stripes.

With its cosy seating areas and ambient lighting, it promises a continental feel and a welcoming meeting space.

CEO of The Range, Alex Simpkin said: "At The Range we have committed to refurbish a number of stores up and down the country and Culverhouse Cross is one of many to benefit from this stunning new cafe.

"We are incredibly proud of the space, not only does it enable local shoppers to dine affordably pre or post shop but they get to do so in bright, modern new surroundings.

"A lot of time has been spent making sure that the food and drinks offering provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable, especially for families as we enter the summer period."