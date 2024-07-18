At a meeting of Newport Council's cabinet on Wednesday, July 17, backing was officially given to plans for the city to host the event.

Potential locations for the Eisteddfod are being discussed and plans will be put forward at a public meeting at 5:30pm on Thursday 12 September at Tredegar House, where the local community will be invited along to hear more about the proposals and to formally accept the invitation to host.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd is one of Europe’s largest youth touring festivals. At national level, the competitive festival sees around 15,000 children and young people compete in 400 competitions such as singing, dancing and performing.

The festival is organised by Urdd Gobaith Cymru (the Urdd), a national voluntary youth organisation which was established in 1922. The Urdd provides opportunities through the medium of Welsh for children and young people in Wales to enable them to make positive contributions to their communities.

Usually held during Whitsun week at the end of May, the festival is held in a different location across Wales each year. This would be the first time that Newport will host the festival.

Commenting on the decision to support hosting the festival, Councillor Emma Stowell-Corten, cabinet member for communications and culture, said: “Eisteddfod yr Urdd is one of Wales’s biggest annual events, drawing in visitors from across Wales and beyond.

“We’re delighted that Urdd Gobaith Cymru are keen to bring the 2027 Eisteddfod to Newport, and to formally offer the council’s support for the proposals.

“We’re keen to involve as many businesses and community groups, both in the city centre and across Newport, as possible in the celebrations, so that as many people as possible experience the buzz of a major cultural event.”

“From the National Eisteddfod to the Ryder Cup, Newport is no stranger to hosting major events, and we are hopeful that we can add Eisteddfod yr Urdd to that list.”

Councillor Pat Drewett, cabinet member for communities and poverty reduction, said: “Eisteddfod yr Urdd would be the biggest Welsh-language event Newport has hosted since 2004.

“Hosting the Eisteddfod is in line with our aims around not only increasing the number of children in Newport learning through a Welsh-medium education setting, but also increasing the use of Welsh more widely in the city.

“It is a great opportunity, one that could leave a positive legacy for generations to come, and we are pleased to throw the council’s support behind the proposals.”

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “We’re thrilled to hear that Newport City Council’s cabinet members have formally agreed to invite Eisteddfod yr Urdd to the region in 2027 and are extremely grateful to the local authority for showing such support to the organisation and youth festival alike.

“We’re in the process of discussing potential locations for the Eisteddfod. We look forward to confirming the festival’s site at a public meeting at 5:30pm on Thursday, 12 September at Tredegar House, Newport and start organising with local volunteers.”