Recently appointed Chepstow mayor Tudor Griffiths was among the 'spellbound' viewers of Her Story Theatre Company's production of Daughter of Bala on July 6 at Chepstow Drill Hall.

Penned by Adele Cordner, a former Chepstow Comprehensive School pupil, the play vividly portrays the life of 19th century Welsh nursing hero, Betsi Cadwaladr, and her fiery exchanges with Florence Nightingale.

More than 100 enthusiastic theatre-goers attended the performance, which featured Clare Drewett as Betsi Cadwaladr.

Mr Griffiths commended the performance, saying: "Her Story Theatre Company presents the play in an imaginative and fast-moving way that engages, enthralls and educates the audience.

"The play tells a deeply moving story that deserves to be told and known throughout Wales and beyond."

Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Councillor and cabinet member, attended the play and was equally impressed.

She said: "I was completely blown away by Her Story Theatre Company and their telling of the story of Crimea nurse Betsi Cadwaladr at The Drill Hall, Chepstow.

"Incredible script and acting - complete with spellbound audience."

Formed by Adele Cordner, Clare Drewett, Alison Gerrard, and Linda Ward, Her Story Theatre Company is focused on showcasing inspirational tales of women from history and the present day, with particular emphasis on Welsh women.

Ms Cordner said: "We have enjoyed a really fantastic first tour of Wales with sell out shows and great reactions from the audiences.

"We’re thrilled to have been invited to perform Daughter of Bala again at the Drill Hall as part of International Women’s Day in March next year and we hope to visit this great venue regularly with new plays in the future."