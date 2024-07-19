The area of Corporation Road just under the railway bridge will need to be closed to vehicles for approximately 12 weeks from August 12 to allow ongoing flood risk management scheme works to be undertaken.

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales said: "We anticipate that the road will be closed for approximately 12 weeks to allow our contractors to be able to safely carry out the work.

"An access only diversion will be in place via Stephenson Street, East Bank Road and the new relief road.

"Affected areas will include the industrial area around Liberty Steel, SIMEC and Marshalls.

"Advanced warning signage will be installed in the area.

"Please make sure you follow any new signs and diversions that may be in place.

"We apologise for any disruption this may cause and will endeavour to reopen the road as quickly as possible in order to minimise disruption.

"We will share updates as they are available via our social media channels and this project page.

"If you have any queries, please contact us at: strydstephenson@cyfoethnaturiolcymru.gov.uk."

The project, known as the Stephenson Street Flood Risk Management scheme, began in February 2023 and will allegedly reduce the flood risk to over 2000 properties in Newport.

Homes and businesses in the Lliswerry area of Newport, are vulnerable to flooding from the River Usk through some low spots in the existing flood defences during periods of heavy rainfall and high tides.

Leisure amenities and infrastructure such as the A48, Newport International Sports Village, Newport Stadium and Dragon Park are also at-risk flooding.

Our Flood Risk Management scheme will help reduce the risk of flooding to over 2000 properties and business in the area and has been constructed with future climate change projections in mind, accounting for sea level rise over the next 50 years.

The work involves bolstering parts of the existing 1350m flood embankment along the eastern riverbank and constructing new flood walls, raising a section of highway and the installation of a large flood gate.

The scheme consists of the work shown below:

Localised ground raising north of Stephenson Street as well as road raising and landscaping on Stephenson Street

Raising and improvements to an existing flood embankment along the western boundary of Coronation Park

Construction of a sheet pile flood wall and embankment

Construction of 0.7km of flood relief road connecting East Bank Road and Corporation Road, with associated drainage, access points and minor modifications to East Bank Road

Reinforced concrete flood walls and a short length of flood bund within the Felnex Industrial Estate

Reinforced concrete flood wall near Pye Corner

Reinforced concrete flood wall and access track at Nash

Flood gate to the Corporation Road railway overbridge

Non-return tidal flap valves and culvert enhancements to the Network Rail embankment

Enhancements to the Wales Coastal Path and landscaping to Coronation Park

In addition to reducing flood risk to the community, the scheme will also see improvements carried out to community green spaces and the nearby section of the iconic Wales Coast Path.

This includes a new footpath within Coronation Park linking up with the Wales Coast Path to create a circular walking route with new viewing platforms across the river Usk.

Three new ‘urban forests’ consisting of 1,600 new, young trees are also planned within Coronation Park to mitigate for approximately 650 trees and shrubs that will need to be removed as part of the construction.

The cost of the scheme is estimated at £21m and is funded by Welsh Government. NRW successfully appointed Alun Griffiths as the main contractor to carry out the work in December 2022.

The work is expected to continue through to the end of autumn 2024.