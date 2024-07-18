A MAN facing drug supply allegations has been remanded in custody.
Leigh Davis, 36, from Newport is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
The prosecution claims the defendant did so in the city on July 14.
Davis, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.
His case was adjourned to the crown court on August 12.
