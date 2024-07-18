The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will get the keys to the contemporary, four-bedroom home near Falmouth.

Sitting on the coastline, the property is complete with spectacular panoramic sea views, a heated swimming pool, green roofs and its very own terraced tower.

Plus, the prize property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The Omaze Grand Prize Winner is also given a whopping £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

The living room. (Image: SWNS)

The lucky winners can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire.

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of £5,000 per month.

Look inside the next Omaze Million Pound House Draw

The house is an outstanding example of modern architecture. It has been meticulously designed to celebrate the coastal landscape.

As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, will raise money for the RSPB.

The funds raised by Omaze will be used to support the protection and restoration of one of nature’s greatest superpowers: peatland.

The bedroom. (Image: SWNS)

Peatlands hold more carbon than all the world’s forests combined and when in a healthy, natural state keep it locked away.

But around 80% of UK peatlands are damaged and deteriorating. Instead of absorbing carbon, they are leaking their vast stores back into the atmosphere.

The money raised from the Omaze partnership will help the charity bring these precious places back from the brink.

The outdoor space with a wood burner. (Image: SWNS)

The partnership with Omaze is backed by businessperson, TV personality and RSPB ambassador Deborah Meaden.

Deborah said: “Some of the best moments of my life have been when I have stood still surrounded by nature, just listening and watching.

''But nature is in crisis. We are now one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

The terrace. (Image: SWNS)

''We don’t want our wildlife to disappear, our wild places to be threatened, or our rivers to be polluted.

''This partnership with Omaze is a fantastic way to not only raise significant sums of money for vital conservation work, but also spread awareness for the RSPB and take action for nature."

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1 million from the partnership.