Johnston Mooney & O'Brien has recalled 10 of its products including a range of burger buns and hot dog rolls with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) urging anyone who has purchased the items to return them immediately.

The recall comes as the various baked products "may contain small pieces of metal" and as a result are unsafe to eat.

The products being recalled

Johnston Mooney & O'Brien is recalling eight of its baked products:

Brennans Bun-Days Plain Burger Buns (6-pack/best before: July 21, 2024)

Brennans Mega Bun-Days Burger Buns with Sesame Seeds (6-pack/best before: July 21)

Brennans Bun-Days Hot Dog Rolls (6-pack/best before: July 21)

Brennans Floury Baps (4-pack/best before: July 21)

Brennans Gourmet Brioche Burger Buns (4-pack/best before: July 21)

Connell Bakery Large Burger Buns (6-pack/best before: July 21)

Connell Bakery Plain Burger Buns (6-pack/best before: July 21)

Connell Bakery Sesame Burger Buns (6-pack/best before: July 21)

Connell Bakery Gourmet Burger Buns (4-pack/best before: July 21)

Connell Bakery Hot Dog Rolls (6-pack/best before: July 21)

The FSA added: "Johnston Mooney & O'Brien is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

"These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

What to do if you have purchased any of the recalled products

The FSA warned anyone who has purchased any of the 10 baked Johnston Mooney & O'Brien products mentioned above to not eat them.

Instead, return them directly to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund.