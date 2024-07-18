The actor, who plays Billy Mayhew, has revealed what viewers can expect in the next part of Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) emotional storyline.

Peter Ash's character has motor neurone disease with his life set to be taken by the condition in upcoming episodes of the show.

Paul and Billy will be told by an occupational therapist that his muscles have reached a point where it's no longer safe for him to use the stairlift.

While waiting to be moved up the waiting list, Paul is stuck in the flat above the flower shop.

With this in mind, Billy will tell Paul that they will leave the flat for the last time and do whatever he wants.

Discussing the upcoming Coronation Street storyline, Daniel Brocklebank told the Metro: "Obviously, we’ve got Paul’s demise really. That will probably be the next large thing. We’ve got some really beautiful stuff coming out over the next few months.

"Obviously some heartbreaking stuff, but on the positive side of it, my grandfather had motor neurone disease and I’m an ambassador for the MND association, and in the 23 years I’ve been working with them I’ve never seen so much awareness raised for MND. So, we’re doing good things, despite it being a tough year for Billy."



He went on to say that despite this being such a difficult situation for the couple, they will be able to find some light relief.

The ITV star added: "I think that, even in very dark periods, as human beings we all find lightness in those moments.

"And we’re blessed with a great set of writers who, as Corrie always does, try to find humour where it can. And Pete and I get on incredibly well, so we try to make sure we’re giggling as much as we can between scenes."

When asked about Paul's upcoming death and how his character navigates life without his significant other, the actor admitted: "I’m not entirely sure!"

He added: "Billy’s in the hands of the scriptwriters. We only get our scripts every couple of weeks so I don’t know! Watch this space!"