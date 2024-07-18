There was pandemonium in the town on the evening of Tuesday, July 16, when five vehicle fires were reported in the space of three hours.

In one instance, shocking footage online shows a firefighter trying to tackle a blaze on a campervan before jumping back as it exploded.

Other footage shows car fires in various areas of Barry.

Police confirmed in a statement yesterday, Wednesday, July 18, the location of some of those fires which included Holton Road, Coldbrook Road East and Tensing Terrace.

Shocking images of arson incidents in town on July 16 (Image: Amber Afraoui)

Five vehicles were set on fire (Image: Harrison Keene)

One social media user said on the incident: “This is pure selfish! People’s personal belongings, but more than likely something they've clearly worked so hard for. Sad!”

Another social media user simply asked the question: “What is going on in Barry tonight?”

South Wales Police have now released an updated statement confirming the incidents are linked.

A spokesperson told the Barry and District News today, Thursday, July 18: “We are continuing to investigate the incidents which we can confirm are being linked.

“There have been no further incidents since and anybody who has information or CCTV footage that may assist the investigation is urged to make contact.”

People in the town were shocked on social media (Image: Lana Birch)

Some of where the incidents occurred (Image: Google Maps)

In their original statement, South Wales Police said: “We are investigating a series of arsons in Barry.

“Five vehicle fires were reported between approximately 8pm and 11pm last night (Tuesday, July 16) in several streets including Tensing Terrace, Holton Road, and Coldbrook Road East.

“We are appealing to the public for any information or CCTV footage that may assist the investigation.

“Please contact us quoting reference 2400237149.”