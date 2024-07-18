South Wales Argus
Main road near supermarket closed due to police incident

Live

A467 closed at Morrisons roundabout due to police incident

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • Police have closed the A467 in Blaenau Gwent between Morrisons roundabout and Forge Lane roundabout
  • Diversions are in place that may cause congestion.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

