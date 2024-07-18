Elizabeth remembers moving to South Wales from Northumberland in the 1920s due to the busy ports, as her father was a merchant seaman.

By the Second World War she had met her husband, James, an engineer, who served with the RAF in the Middle East during the war. They went on to have a daughter together and named her Heather.

(Image: Royal Gwent Hospital)

Elizabeth told the nurses at the Royal Gwent Hospital that "gardening, craftwork, reading and community service have always played a big part in her life, having served for more than three decades as a community or parish councillor".

Elizabeth also enjoyed her time as a guide captain and district commissioner, starting a local youth club and fund-raising for local charities. She even studied at Newport College of Art in the sixties.

Elizabeth celebrated her 100th birthday on the 17th of July 2024. She enjoyed a party in the Day Room on C7 East ward at the Royal Gwent Hospital surrounded by her family and ward staff. Happy Birthday, Elizabeth!

(Image: Royal Gwent Hospital)