From slashing the price of bottles of orange juice to punnets of fruit, the supermarket is constantly lowering the cost of popular groceries for its Clubcard members and switching up its offers.

But now Tesco has announced it will be helping customers even more, with some of its three million Clubcard holders being given the chance to earn an extra £50 worth of bonus points.

The supermarket has launched its latest Clubcard Challenges promotion once again, which previously ran in May this year.

However, those who can take part will be specifically chosen by Tesco. So, how will you know if it’s you?

MoneySavingExpert explains: “To find out if you can take part, you can:

Check your emails. Look for an invitation from Tesco

Check the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app. If eligible, you should see a banner notification and further details on your individual challenges. If you don't currently have the app, you can download it for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

Tesco has confirmed the Clubcard Challenges which are taking place over the next few weeks will work in the same way as it did earlier in the year.

The promotion will run from Monday, July 15 to Sunday, August 25.

The Clubcard shoppers selected to take part will be offered 20 spending challenges and will be able to complete up to 10 of them.

MoneySavingExpert adds: “You'll be shown these via email or in the Tesco app. You'll have to manually select which challenge(s) you want to be applied to your account. If you change your mind, you can deselect a challenge and choose another.

“As before, challenges will be personalised based on your spending habits. Last time, examples Tesco gave us included spending £20 on Tesco's summer BBQ range over the six-week period, or spending £10 on plant-based ready meals.”

How much do you save on your weekly shop at Tesco using your Clubcard?

Is Tesco launching Clubcard challenges offering customers up to £100 in extra points?





Although the maximum you'll be able to earn from completing all 10 challenges you have chosen is 5,000 Clubcard points (worth £50 to spend in Tesco), you could double your bonus Clubcard points elsewhere.

MoneySavingExpert explains you could redeem £100 worth of Clubcard bonus points with one of Tesco's "Reward Partners" instead.

You could treat friends and family at the likes of Cineworld, Pizza Express, Thorpe Park and more.

Usually, you need to spend £1 at Tesco to earn the equivalent of one Clubcard point - 100 Clubcard points is equal to £1 in Tesco vouchers.