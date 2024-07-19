A SON accused of robbing his 82-year-old father of a wallet is to go on trial.
Jason Pritchard, 43, pleaded not guilty to robbery in the Pengam area of Blackwood on May 30.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, denied the alleged offence and being in breach of a restraining order during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
The case is due to start on November 14 and last two days.
Pritchard was remanded in custody.
