Jason Pritchard, 43, pleaded not guilty to robbery in the Pengam area of Blackwood on May 30.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, denied the alleged offence and being in breach of a restraining order during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

The case is due to start on November 14 and last two days.

Pritchard was remanded in custody.