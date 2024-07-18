The A467 between Morrisons roundabout and Forge Lane roundabout in Rogerstone was closed at around 11.30am this morning.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Welsh Air Ambulance.

The road was reopened at around 12.30pm, with traffic quickly returning to normal after the diversions put in place during the closure were removed.

Gwent Police confirmed that a man had been taken to hospital for further treatment after a "medical emergency" had occurred on the road.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus: "We received a report of a medical emergency on the A467 near Rogerstone at around 10.30am on Thursday 18 July.

"The road was closed to allow for the Air Ambulance to land.

"A man in his twenties was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and the road has since reopened."