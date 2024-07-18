John Rolland Amedu, from Newport, was an adult social care worker who was subject to a fitness to practice hearing following safeguarding concerns raised in September 2023.

The hearing took place via video conferencing on Wednesday, July 17 at 9am and was held by a Fitness to Practice panel from Social Care Wales.

While much of the final report has been redacted, the panel's final decision was that Mr Amedu's fitness to practice "is currently impaired" in light of the allegations that had been made against him at this hearing.

As a result, the panel decided to impose a removal order and made an immediate order, which suspends Mr Amedu's registration from the date of the hearing, pending a removal order which will be made 28 days after the hearing on Wednesday, August 14.

In making their decisions, the panel were aided by a 22-page bundle provided by Ms Rogers, the Social Care Wales Presenter, and also received legal advice.

The panel heard in evidence from Mr Amedu that he had arrived in the UK shortly before September 10, 2023, the date of the allegations, and that he was "not aware of the rules and regulations fully", having not completely read the Code of Professional Practice for Social Care

It was confirmed that Mr Amedu had been registered as an adult social care worker who was working in domiciliary care at the time, and understood that his role involved going into the homes of vulnerable people.

While taking into account the difficulties he may have faced, the panel turned to the Code's sections 5.8 to 6.1, which focussed on integrity, behaviour, standards, and accountability when considering the outcome.

The panel said that Mr Amedu's behaviour did "pose a risk of significant upset to individuals" and believed that his "limited insight" shown during the hearing showed that there was a "risk of repetition".

As a result they felt that not "finding an impairment" would "severely undermine confidence" in the profession.

In terms of the removal and immediate orders, the panel decided that the allegations "were too serious" to not have a disposal imposed.

However, it was noted that this was "an isolated incident" and that Mr Amedu had shown "some degree of remorse".

The main factors in deciding on the disposal order was the "limited insight" shown by Mr Amedu, the nature of the allegations displaying a "very serious lack of judgement" and the "serious impact" his conduct could have on public confidence.

The most serious type of disposal order, a removal order, was decided upon due to the severity of the allegations and concern over "insufficient evidence" that there would be any noticeable change if an order that would require a review was imposed.

The panel said the immediate order was imposed due to a need "to protect members of the public and the wider public interest".

As a result of the "combined effect" of the orders, Mr Amedu has been immediately suspended from the register following the panel notifying him of this decision at the hearing, and will be removed from the Register of Social Care Workers in Wales after 28 days on August 14.

The panel concluded by saying that Mr Amedu would not "be free to resume" social care work in Wales.