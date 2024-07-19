Penygarn Community Primary School was recognised through the Eco Schools programme, earning a Platinum Flag, thanks to their eco-conscious action plan which includes litter picking, recycling, and monitoring food waste and electricity use.

The Platinum Flag is only awarded to schools that have achieved the Green Flag status four times, requiring a prolonged dedication to environmental education and sustainability.

This latest achievement was made possible by the school's Eco Senedd group, a team of 20 environmentally conscious pupils from years four to six.

This group of green warriors embarked on a whole-school recycling project, counting waste bins in each classroom and establishing how they were being utilised.

They spoke with other students and teachers to assess whether recycling was being effectively executed within the school and to identify areas for improvement.

The decision to repurpose these bins and relabel them in accordance with new Welsh Government recycling legislation led to a better understanding of recycling across the school.

This simple, environmentally-friendly action saved the school about £300, funding which can be redirected towards future projects.

Elizabeth Williams, Eco Senedd leader at Penygarn Primary School, said: "We are overjoyed to have kept our Platinum Green Flag status, an award we hold close to our hearts as we are so passionate about environmental action and learning in our community and beyond.

"All pupils and teachers benefitted from the discussions that took place.

"It was good to see everyone got involved to take responsibility for the environment and increasing their recycling knowledge."

Kylie Hughes, education officer for Keep Wales Tidy also expressed her admiration for the school's achievement.

She said: "The Platinum Flag is a very impressive achievement and highlights the enthusiasm and commitment that Penygarn Community Primary School has towards sustainable development.

"The dedication of the Eco-Committee over many years has been inspirational.

"I’d like to congratulate and thank all of the pupils and staff involved for their hard work!"

The Eco-Schools programme, administered in Wales by the environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy and funded by the Welsh Government, aims to encourage students to become environmental leaders within their own communities.

This initiative focuses on sustainable living education and providing pupils with the knowledge to make substantial changes that will benefit their school, local area, and wider community.