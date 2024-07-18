As previously reported, the spill took place at the start of July, after a fracture in the main pipe carrying raw sewage from the town to the treatment plant.

Because of possible contamination to the River Ritec, leading to Tenby’s South Beach, bathing water warnings were put in place ahead of the pipe's repair by the water company.

The pollution from the fractured pipe went into the river which runs to Tenby's South Beach. (Image: Dwr Cymru Welsh Water)

The pipe had previously been labelled 'high risk' following a previous fracture just over a year earlier, and Tenby Town Council called for its 'immediate' replacement.

Fears of damage to the environment and the tourist industry if the pipe fractured were voiced, and the outcry escalated when Welsh Water said that the pipe was not due for replacement until 2030.

Tenby North county councillor, Michael Williams, has now written to Pembrokeshire County Council’s chief executive, Will Bramble, urging the authority to investigate the prosecution of the water company.

The pollution annuncement and the return of the Blue Flag to Tenby's North Beach unfortunately coincided... (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

He said: “It is completely unacceptable that we should have to suffer pollution at this level within days of restoring the Blue Flag status to our beaches.

“We are faced with a totally inept enforcement regime in NRW and it falls upon us locally to uphold at least some basic standards of water quality.

“It no longer good enough to stand on the sidelines wringing our hands and looking towards well-meaning individuals to have yet another meeting.

“Our local tourist industry relies upon statutory bodies to provide the basic services, and this must include clean bathing waters - the reputational damage done is considerable.”

A spokesman for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said: "We fully acknowledge the local concern following the burst on our rising main near Clickett Lane, Tenby, a couple of weeks ago.

"Replacing this section of this type of sewer requires significant investment, as happened when we replaced a rising sewer main in Tenby from the lifeboat station up to Bridge Street in 2018.

"Our investment plans run in five-year cycles and this sewer has been included in our next proposed business plans for 2025-2030, which was submitted to Ofwat in 2023."

Tenby South county councillor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who is also a member of Tenby Town Council, said she she was ‘extremely disappointed’ with Dŵr Cymru’s response.

She commented: “I don’t want to hear abut ‘investment cycles’ and business plans.

“I want to hear about a date for replacing a pipe that is not fit for purpose.

“We need action not words”.

Town mayor Dai Morgan, has written to the chief executive of Dŵr Cymru urging early repairs to the pipe and adding: "As one of Wales' premier tourist destinations, we can't emphasise enough the importance of decisive action."