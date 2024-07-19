St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers have tirelessly fundraised to be able to install a new public access defibrillator in Griffithstown.

The lifesaving device was installed on the St John Ambulance Cymru divisional building on Greenway Drive last month after reaching their target in spring.

This fundraising campaign was created to celebrate the centenary year of the Griffithstown Division.

The new defibrillator is capable of drastically increasing survival rates in cardiac emergencies.

Reports suggest that early defibrillation, within a 3-5 minute window post collapse, can increase survival rates by a substantial 50-70 per cent.

David Jolliffe, the deputy officer in Charge of Griffithstown Division, reflected on the achievement.

He said: "To mark our centenary, we wanted to give back to the local community that has always supported us, so we launched the centenary appeal.

"Thanks to the generosity of the public, Torfaen County Councillors, Pontypool Community Councillors and Cwmbran and Vale Rotary Club, we are pleased to say that we have reached our target, and the defibrillator is now available to anyone who may need it."

The St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers have been supporting the Griffithstown community with first aid training and treatments for the past 100 years.

Their new defibrillator serves as a testament to this legacy of voluntary service.

Mr Jolliffe said: "We are thrilled to be helping to keep our community safe with this piece of equipment, that can be used to potentially save the life of someone suffering a cardiac emergency."

For emergencies, the defibrillator can be unlocked by dialling 999 and requesting the access code.

Though its operation requires no specific training, it is recommended to gain some familiarity with it; the defibrillator issues step-by-step instructions to the user.

St John Ambulance Cymru provides free first aid demonstrations across Wales.

Anyone wishing to develop their lifesaving skill set, can visit the St John Ambulance Cymru website to find out more.