The awards recognised 19 employers who actively support the armed forces in various ways, through policies and support programmes dedicated to veterans, reservists, and their families, which were presented at a ceremony on July 17.

The employers, representing organisations from across Wales, were handed the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2024 at an event held at the Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay.

To coincide with the event, they were guests of honour at the 21 Gun Royal Salute to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

The awarding ceremony was addressed by Darren Millar MS, chairman of the Senedd's Cross Party Group on the Armed Forces and Cadets, and Brigadier Nick Thomas CBE, Commander of the 160th (Welsh) Brigade, Head of the Army in Wales. The awards were presented by Brigadier Nick Thomas CBE, chief of staff / Deputy Naval Regional Wales and Western England Commander Steve Henaghen and Air Officer Wales, Air Commodore Rob Wood OBE.

The recipients of the award were ArbCulture Limited, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Edwin C. Farrall (Transport) Limited, Gentium International Limited, Hafren Forest Hideaway Limited, ITSUS Consulting Ltd, LINKS-Mental Health Charity, Llanion Cove Ltd, Mercateo UK Limited, Powys County Council, Rydal Penrhos School, SC Safety Training Ltd, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, SPTS Technologies UK Limited, SudoCyber Limited, The Veteran Building Company Ltd, Wrexham University and Zip World Limited.

The award is given to employers who show detailed support for the Armed Forces community by implementing positive policies in their workplace.

These policies primarily ensure serving personnel, veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners are not unfairly disadvantaged during recruitment.

Pete Gibbs, executive director of HR at Wrexham University, said: "Wrexham University is delighted to have been awarded the 2024 Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in recognition of our efforts to support the armed forces community.

"The award acknowledges our commitment to working with the Ministry of Defence.

"We are dedicated to nurturing an inclusive and supportive culture that is armed forces friendly."

In response to the ceremony, Tony Fish, the MOD's regional employer engagement director north, expressed positivity towards the extensive list of awarded employers.

He said: "We are delighted that so many employers in Wales have been recognised with the Silver Award."