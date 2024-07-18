The fast food chain is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2024 and to mark the occasion it has launched a new limited-edition menu which features three brand new desserts, a new cheesy side, plus a selection of returning icons.

Some of the items on the new limited-edition menu include:

Milkybar Raspberry Ripple McFlurry (£2.19)

Munchies Cookie Dough McFlurry (£2.19)

Double Big Mac (£5.39) / with bacon (£6.19)

McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse (£5.59)

Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers (£2.39)

The McDonald’s Chicken Sharebox (£10.59)

The birthday cake doughnut - with a strawberry-flavoured filling, topped with buttercream-flavoured icing and sprinkles - is another new addition, available on the McCafe menu for £1.99.

How to claim a free birthday cake doughnut at McDonald's

However, McDonald's is giving away these birthday cake doughnuts for free to selected customers.

To claim your free doughnut, you must first be a MyMcDonald's Rewards member.

If you're not a rewards member, don't worry - you can sign up via the McDonald's website here.

Then all you need to do is spend a minimum of £4 at McDonald's, its that simple.

Once you have done that head to the 'rewards & offers' section on the MyMcDonald's app and claim your free doughnut.

This offer will be available until August 19, 2024.

McDonald's fans have been raving on social media about the new doughnut and the free offer.

One customer, commenting on a post on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, said: "I had one today and it was lovely!

Another person said: "There a cracking doughnut to be fair (thumbs up emoji) enjoyed mine this afternoon."

While a third user added: "I need one of these!"