A body found near Broadrock in Gloucestershire has been confirmed to be that of missing 75-year-old James Watson.
On July 6, Gwent Police launched an appeal to find James Watson, 75, who had been reported missing.
The body of a man was found near Broadrock in Gloucestershire, at around 3pm on Saturday July 6.
Formal identification has taken place which confirmed that it was James Watson, said Gwent Police.
The next of kin have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The family would like to thank everyone that tried to help and search on the day, adding that “he will be greatly missed by all.”
