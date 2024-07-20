Niall Leighton-Boyce’s ‘The Boyce Group’ has welcomed more than 11 new businesses to the shopping centre in the first six months of ownership, after buying the leasehold at auction for £615,000.

Mr Boyce had big plans from the very beginning for Newport’s Kingsway Shopping Centre. He imagined lots of independent businesses, food courts and soft plays establishing themselves there.

His ownership seems to have brought about a change in fortunes for the once run-down shopping centre.

Now instead of walking past empty units, you can go in to purchase fresh foods, tech products, toiletries, and sweet treats from independent businesses. You can even get a fresh haircut and watch live radio broadcasts.

Mr Boyce said: “It has been an exciting 6 months, and the centre is really taking shape. I still have lots of ideas to implement and new tenants to sign up.”

The new tenants in the Kingsway Centre include Delicious Delights, owned by Claire Taylor, who told us that despite it being “scary” and her “having no idea how it was going to go at the start, business has been amazing.”

(Image: Kingsway Centre)

Mrs Taylor said: “There is nothing else in Kingsway like what we do so it was daunting moving my shop to here.

“However, since day one the support here has been amazing – from The Boyce Group, from Niall himself, to the existing shops who all come to see and support us on their lunch breaks.

“We have also built up such a fab customer base in that short period. We literally know what people to expect to see on certain days.

“One customer drives from Devon once a month to buy 12 ice squares! He says, ‘you can’t buy them like this anywhere else’, which is true given that it is my great grandmother’s recipe.

The business is doing so well that they have decided to open yet another in the Kingsway centre.

Claire Taylor and her husband Gary Taylor have joined forces with business partner Lee Higgins to open an ‘Airsoft’ combat centre, The Underground, which will be opening soon.

‘Airsoft’ is a ‘military simulation sport where players participate in mock combat with authentic military-style weapons and tactics,’ and this centre will be the first of its kind in Newport.

This space caters to adults and children alike and they will be throwing kids’ birthday parties and hosting events for adults.

Other businesses that have set up shop in Kingsway include Secrets of Cymru, Glorious George, Lucky Leaf Bath Bombs, Cosy Living, Kingsway Barbers, Step in Style, Newport City Radio, The Underground Combat Zone, MF Productions and Brothers Fruit & Veg, as well as a host of pop-up stalls selling a variety of products such as homemade candles, melts and fragrances.

Owners of Kingsway Barbers, Cosy Living and Glorious George (Image: Kingsway Centre)

Mr Boyce explained how there is also a student accommodation scheme underway and a design for the area that was once ‘The In-Shops’ and ‘Wilkos’ which is “taking shape”.

He said: “Footfall is increasing week on week and Newport City Radio is sure to generate more customers with their Saturday Live Lounge from the middle of the shopping centre.

“I'm personally extremely excited for The Underground to open and have already booked it for the Boyce Group Christmas party. The space is ideal for an immersive paintballing arena and will bring a fresh demographic to the centre.

“We have job opportunities for general centre operatives, construction workers and accounts positions.”

As well as the new businesses, the actual Kingsway Centre building itself has undergone significant improvements.

Many of you may imagine wet floor signs when picturing the inside of Kingsway Shopping centre. However, essential repairs have been made to the roof and glass atrium.

This means that for the first time in 10 years, shoppers won’t have to dodge puddles on the floor whilst they shop, “providing a more enjoyable experience for all who visit”.

New seating areas and greenery have also been added to the space.

(Image: Kingsway Centre)

Back in December 2023, a spokesperson for Kingsway said: “Niall has great plans to reimagine Kingsway, starting with a focus on finding an occupier for the former Wilkos store to create local jobs and amenities.

“The Boyce Group plans to convert Sovereign House into residential accommodation and redevelop Emlyn House into Emlyn Square.

“Boyce Group hopes to fill vacant units at the centre with leisure and hospitality uses in the near future. Niall would like to see a soft play centre and develop a food court.”

Since this statement, Mr Boyce has made great progress and job opportunities for many, but he still has units to fill, and many want to know what the future holds for the old Wilko store and the proposed ‘Emlyn Square’.

Though it is safe to say everyone involved has made a great start and if you would like to be a part of it, and fill the final few units, you can contact them on their website, or approach Savills estate agents in store or online.