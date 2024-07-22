It was set up by a group of parents and carers in Wales who want smartphones banned with exemptions only in exceptional circumstances.

Zena Blackwell, creator of the petition and member of Smartphone Free Childhood Wales, said: "Smartphone use poses significant wellbeing and safeguarding concerns.

"We are deeply worried about our children's social development and mental health and believe all pupils have the right to a smartphone-free school."

In the petition description, she said: “Children's mental health is at an all-time low, with smartphones & social media major contributing factors.

"Research highlights the detrimental effects of smartphones on children, with a UK Parliamentary Select Committee report stating the risks of screen time outweigh the benefits.

“The BMJ recently called for a precautionary public health response. Smartphones disrupt brain development, lower self-esteem, trigger anxiety, and expose children to harmful content.

"Reports include teenagers witnessing real-life killings on social media and cases of suicide due to 'sextortion.' 83 per cent of parents believe smartphones are harmful, with 58 per cent supporting a ban for under-16s (Parentkind poll).

“Countries including France, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and China, along with many UK and US schools, have implemented smartphone bans, leading to improved student focus and well-being. UNESCO and the UK government have also called for bans on smartphones in schools."

Read more:

Who decides if smartphones are allowed in schools?





The decision about whether pupils can use smartphones in schools is made by schools and local governing bodies.

What is the Welsh Government’s stance on phones in schools?





In February, the former Conservative UK Government issued guidance on smartphones in schools across England which they called a ‘crackdown on mobile phones in schools.’

The Welsh cabinet secretary for education, Lynne Neagle said the decision is a ‘matter for schools and governing bodies’ when tabled a question on the matter.

On May 15th, 2024, Gareth Davies, conservative MS for the Vale of Clwyd, tabled the question: “What action is the Welsh Government taking to support schools in curbing mobile phone usage in the classroom?”

(Image: Newsquest)

Cabinet secretary for education, Lynne Neagle, answered the question on the May 31st and said: “Policies on mobile phone usage within the school day are a matter for schools and governing bodies.

"We believe schools are best placed to make this decision, reflecting on the way they use technology within a school setting and the needs of their learners.

“When setting their mobile phone policies, we encourage schools to consider the effect mobiles could have on learning and pupil wellbeing.

“A school's behaviour policy needs to reflect its own circumstances, and this could include the use of mobile phones on school premises, where appropriate.

“Headteachers can already ban or restrict the use of phones and other electronic devices such as tablets if they choose to do so.

“However, where managed properly, mobile devices can be used effectively and innovatively in the classroom to aid learning.”

What happens next?





All petitions with over 250 signatures will be discussed by the Petitions Committee after they have finished collecting signatures.

If the petition gets more than 10,000 signatures, then it will be considered for a debate in the Senedd.