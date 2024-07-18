A planned closure of the Prince of Wales bridge is in place tonight from 10pm till 6am the next morning.
The M4 will be closed eastbound J23 to J22 overnight for carriage renewal work.
There is a diversion in place via the M48 eastbound to M4 J21 until the road re-opens.
To find full details of travel updates go to the National Highways website here.
Read more
It is not the only planned closure for the bridge this month - the bridge is planned to close westbound overnight on Saturday July 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here