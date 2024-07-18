The M4 will be closed eastbound J23 to J22 overnight for carriage renewal work.

There is a diversion in place via the M48 eastbound to M4 J21 until the road re-opens.

To find full details of travel updates go to the National Highways website here.

It is not the only planned closure for the bridge this month - the bridge is planned to close westbound overnight on Saturday July 29.