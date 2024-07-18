A planned closure of the Prince of Wales bridge is in place tonight from 10pm till 6am the next morning.  

The M4 will be closed eastbound J23 to J22 overnight for carriage renewal work.  

There is a diversion in place via the M48 eastbound to M4 J21 until the road re-opens.  

To find full details of travel updates go to the National Highways website here.  

It is not the only planned closure for the bridge this month - the bridge is planned to close westbound overnight on Saturday July 29. 