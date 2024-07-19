The event is taking place at the contemporary arts centre, The Riverfront, on August 4, 2024 at 3pm.

The Riverfront said in a social media post: “The Proms hosts a string ensemble from Berlin that is half quartet, half band – and the programme it brings proves the point. Expect grooving rhythms, tearaway improvisations and an irresistible fusion of musical worlds.”

On their events page, the BBC said: “At Newport for the first time, the Proms hosts the Berlin-based vision string quartet, who perform works by Bloch and Dvořák before a collaboration with Mahan Mirarab, a guitarist who combines the sounds of the Middle East with jazz.

Who will be performing?

The Proms will include performers vision string quartet and Mahan Mirarab.

The first half sees Bloch’s solemn Prelude and one of Dvořák’s most astonishing string quartets.

Following the interval the the vision string quartet will collaborate with Mahan Mirarab to give an energetic performance.

Mahan Mirarab is a guitarist who combines the sounds of the Middle East with jazz.

“Expect grooving rhythms, tearaway improvisations and an irresistible fusion of musical worlds,” said the BBC.

The programme

Ernest Bloch - Prélude, B63 (4 mins)

Antonín Dvořák - String Quartet No. 13 in G major (38 mins)

INTERVAL

Mahan Mirarab & vision string quartet - original works (40 mins)

The composers

Ernest Bloch

Antonín Dvořák

Mahan Mirarab

vision string quartet

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available to purchase on the Newport Live website here.

Pricing:

Adult tickets: £19.50

Under 18s: £10

Disabled: £10

How can I watch from home?

The performance will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 for people watching from home.

The BBC Proms

The BBC Proms is the largest and longest-running music festival featuring the world’s greatest artists and orchestra.

‘Proms’ is short for Promenade concerts and the first Proms concert was in 1985 by Robert Newman, who managed the newly build Queens Hall in London.

He wanted to allow a wider audience to listen to classical music through a less formal promenade arrangement and keeping prices low.

This year the BBC Proms is hosting 90 concerts over two months in various locations, but this is the first time it will be hosted in Newport.

How can I find the venue?

The walking directions from Newport train station to The Riverfront (Image: Google)

The address of the venue is The Riverfront, Kingsway, Newport NP20 1HG.

The Riverfront is a nine-minute walk or two-minute drive from Newport train station.

If you are driving to the venue the Riverfront has 35 parking spaces, but the Frairs Walk car park has 350 spaces and Kingsway Centre has 1050 spaces.